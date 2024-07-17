Respect for the planet is the value that has always guided every choice made by the Veneto-based company Lapitec, even before it was founded in 1989. At the basis of more than 20 years of research and testing that led it to develop the eponymous material for architecture and interior design, there was in fact from the very beginning the idea of creating a surface that could combine aesthetics, performance and above all ecology.

Hence the unique features of this material known as “sintered stone” (the only one recognized by the European Commission), produced through a mixture of natural minerals, first melted at over 1,500°C, then subjected to a patented vacuum vibro-compression technology and finally consolidated by sintering. A 100% natural composition, in which no heavy oils, resins, digital prints or other petroleum derivatives are used.

The result is a full-body surface, identical at every point of its thickness, pore-free, ultra-resistant and fully recyclable. The absence of chemical components makes it possible to break down the material at the end of its life into its ingredients and transform it into new slabs in an entirely reversible process. Furthermore, since all the raw materials used are non-toxic and it does not undergo any changes in its physical state, Lapitec produces no gases and emits no hazardous volatile organic compounds (VOC), as attested by Greenguard and Greenguard Gold certificates.

A safe material for the environment, as well as for the health of workers: thanks to its special formula, Lapitec does not contain crystalline silica and it prevents the risk of silicosis, a lung disease caused by the inhalation of this substance during the processing phases.

A responsible production

In addition to its structural features, Lapitec is also virtuous in its production and manufacturing process. Indeed, its formula meets the sustainability criteria promoted in the most authoritative environmental protocols such as BREEAM and LEED, and it is accompanied by the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), which evaluates the entire life cycle of materials with particular focus on the use of resources and emissions.

Moreover, the sustainability features of the material are combined with the responsible management of the production plant. The company is equipped with an 18,000-sqmt photovoltaic panel plant and cogeneration and plastic packaging management systems. All of which guarantee a reduction in energy consumption and a cut in CO2 emissions. While the use of modern high-efficiency ovens makes it possible to contain gas consumption and fully recycle the water used during the production process.

