XLight is Porcelanosa's large-format porcelain available in extra slim sizes, which recreates the look of cement, marble, stone, wood and metal with extraordinary realism. The wide range of large-format tiles is ideal for walls and floors with excellent quality and a visual continuity that can elevate the aesthetics of any space. This technical porcelain tile is offered in four finishes -- polished, silk, textured and natural, and can be used as flooring or cladding, but also as exterior elements like facades, and is well suited for kitchen and bathrooms. XLight is prized for its lightness, waterproof and stain resistance, as well as easy cleaning. It is available in several sizes, including 24 x 47, 47 x 47 or 47 x 106 inches, and comes in two thicknesses: 6 or 9 mm. The 9 mm pieces are ideal for more high-trafficked areas, according to Porcelanosa.