NEW YORK, NY -- The Celebration of Life of distinguished New York City Architect Jeffrey Beers took place on Tuesday evening at Hudson Yards with over 300 guests in attendance. The design and hospitality community ascended upon estiatorio Milos Hudson Yards to pay their respects and share tributes in honor of Jeffrey, who was known for his distinctive aesthetic -- a blend of modernism design with artisanal technique. Guests enjoyed thoughtfully prepared fare by Chef Costas Spiliadis, Chef Daniel Boulud and Chef Michael Lomonaco, as well as iconic Brooklyn steakhouse Peter Luger.

Throughout the evening, guests were able to explore Jeffrey’s life by visiting displays that reflected the different chapters of his life – his core interests and loves. With seven chapters in total, guests learned more about his love of the sea, glassblowing, wine, travel, his work and his family. There was a display devoted to his early years as well, highlighting his childhood and developmental years.

“Jeffrey Beers was more than a colleague; he was a dear friend whose work left a lasting impression not only on our restaurants but on the entire hospitality industry, worldwide,” said Chef Costas Spiliadis, founder of estiatorio Milos. “Hosting Jeffrey’s Celebration of Life at Milos is an immense honor, as it allows us to cherish his legacy, surrounded by friends and loved ones who were touched by his remarkable talent and generous spirit, in a space close to his heart. Jeffrey’s extraordinary contributions and friendships will forever be remembered and celebrated.”

"I had the pleasure of working with Jeffrey on many projects over a couple of decades, starting with our first restaurant together, DB Bistro” said Chef Daniel Boulud. “We continued with projects in Las Vegas, Singapore, Miami, and most recently, the design of Café Boulud New York. Jeffrey was an artist with a brilliant mind, always pairing classic elegance with contemporary design. He was a passionate and talented architect who led and mentored the next generation with brilliance and good taste, and they will continue to carry on his legacy. Jeffrey was generous, kind, and fun to work with, and the entire hospitality industry misses him dearly.”

Prior to the event, an intimate pre-gathering of family, friends and the Jeffrey Beers International (JBI) studio took place next door at BondST Hudson Yards, which featured a few of Jeffrey’s favorite seafood fare in honor of his love of fishing, as well as remarks from his eldest son Justin Beers, who has joined the company as a managing member.

“My family and I are incredibly grateful for the generosity, support, and love shown this evening,” said Justin Beers. “While my father is greatly missed, we hope his legacy will continue to inspire and guide all those who worked with him and generations of other architects and designers to come. I am incredibly proud of the continued effort and drive of everyone at JBI while simultaneously enduring such a significant loss. As he would say if he were here, ‘never give up, don’t ever give up.’”

Founder and CEO of Jeffrey Beers International (JBI), Beers died on March 18th after a long battle with cancer. Beers is remembered for designing several of New York’s most vibrant places, including Jay Z’s 40/40 Club, Cafe Boulud New York, BondST Hudson Yards, Porter House Bar & Grill, as well as internationally renowned restaurants, hotels, resorts and residences, such as estiatorio Milos Dubai and Peter Luger Las Vegas.

New York inspired and sustained his work and life and was a committed member of the community. For nearly 40 years he was a member of the board at UrbanGlass, a non-profit organization in downtown Brooklyn, and he was also on the board of the Allen-Stevenson School for close to 15 years.

For those interested in donations in honor of Jeffrey’s life, his family is asking for donations to be made to The Jeffrey Beers Memorial Fund at UrbanGlass, here, in lieu of flowers. For more information on Jeffrey and his work, visit https://jeffreybeers.com/ or find his obituary here.