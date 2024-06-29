PLACENTIA, Calif. -- Dulcet Tile, Inc., the industry leader in innovative natural stone mosaic tiles, creates elegant, hand and waterjet cut, mosaic tile designs in over 100 different natural stone species, has launched a second line of tile, called Essentials. The Essential line features 48 tile designs in simple design patterns intended to complement their mosaic tiles by color, stone and style. The Essential line features dimensions that include 18" x 36", 12" x 24", 4" x 12", 2.25" x 9" and a 5/8" pencil molding.

Dulcet Tile entered the market in 2021 and has quickly expanded into 100 boutique dealerships across the United States. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience into mosaic manufacturing, as they own the production process, import directly and are able control their own supply chain. As a result, they provide an endless array of bespoke designs and can get their product faster to market. By targeting specialized tile showrooms from coast to coast, they are able to offer design-conscious consumers a higher quality product at a lower cost.





According to Chris Chen, Vice President of Operations, "We created a more practical line of tile with simple patterns to purposefully highlight and accent our marble mosaic tiles. We discovered that our marble tiles ran the risk of color mismatching from other vendor's products, and because we are directly producing our marble mosaic tile, the expansion into Essentials was a natural progression. Designers can be assured that the colors they select from our products are cohesive. Our Essential tile line can now complete a room and all products can be purchased through Dulcet Tile."