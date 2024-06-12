DALLAS, TX -- Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio welcomed architects, designers and other customers to its annual “Parked At NeoCon” lunch event on Tuesday, June 11th. Held every year during the international NeoCon commercial design tradeshow, Daltile’s luncheon showcased the brand’s exciting new products and gave NeoCon attendees a nice, relaxing oasis from the miles-long tradeshow held just across the street in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart. Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio (located at 316 West Hubbard, Chicago, IL) is part of the brand’s vast network of design studios and design service centers catering to customers nationwide.

The Annual Event

“Attendees had a great time at our Daltile ‘Parked At NeoCon’ event!” said Tom Bucherie, sales manager for Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio. “There is no other event like ours during NeoCon each year. Located directly across from the Chicago Merchandise Mart, our studio is an ideal escape from the grind of the tradeshow floor. Daltile’s annual lunch event is a unique opportunity for innovative designers, architects and other loyal customers to come together and explore emerging trends in flooring and surfaces in the relaxing, social atmosphere of our studio.”

“Like all of the showrooms in our nationwide network, Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio showcases samples of our entire line, including our newly-launched products,” said Hilary Frank, regional vice president of sales for Daltile. “It was really exciting to see the very positive reaction that the commercial design community had to our new products this week. In addition, guests were also introduced to information on Daltile’s STARE II, Our Promise, and online sample ordering programs as well as this year’s hottest interior design and tile trends showcased in the annual Daltile Trend Report 2024.”

Also important to the experience was time attendees were able to spend with supporting vendor partners including: MAPEI, CUSTOM Building Products, Schluter-Systems, StyleAccess and the Mohawk Group who were part of the Daltile Parked At NeoCon event.

For additional product information visit https://www.daltile.com/.