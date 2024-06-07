NEW HAVEN, CT -- Tile America is proud to announce USA Tile & Marble with their “2024 Supplier of the Year” award.

For over 15 years, Tile America has been recognizing one industry partner annually for an exceptional level of service; high quality and innovative products; responsive field support and product training; effective sales promotions and marketing, and on time delivery.

"Customer service is outstanding! They will ALWAYS go above and beyond to please and support and supply great product and customer service. Their products are of excellent quality and price point. They are genuinely happy to help in any way possible! said Lana Camera, product manager & showroom coordinator for Tile America on this year’s recipient.

Tile America Fairfield Branch Manager Robert Russsell said, "They have a great product and their customer service is excellent! They always return phone calls and emails in a timely manner and are genuinely happy to help in any way possible. If you need something yesterday they'll drive it to you! "

Tile America suppliers are nominated and chosen by Tile America employees. The award was presented at the annual industry trade show, Coverings, which was held in Atlanta, GA, in April.

Tile America is a 60-year-old, CT-based family business with seven locations servicing retail and trade professionals throughout the state.

www.tileamerica.com