Inspired by the texture of marble that emerges from the heart of the Dolomites, Bianco Lasa from Xtone, showcases the purest state of nature through an enveloping and absolute elegant design. Over a soft whitish base, subtle vertical strokes in cream and beige tones emerge, creating a sensation of stability and balance in spaces.

XTONE | Bianco Lasa | Marble effect collection (xtone-surface.com)