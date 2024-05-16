VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA -- Anatolia was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Platinum Status in Canada’s Best Managed Companies program.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance and financial performance.

Platinum Club membership is exclusive to Canada's leading organizations that have been Best Managed companies for seven consecutive years and is the highest designation awarded.

“It is an honor to once again be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed companies and this year to achieve Platinum Club status. This recognition is attributed to our team who work diligently to prioritize innovation, sustainability and integrity in everything we do,” says

Cengiz Elmaagacli, Co-CEO of Anatolia. “Our philosophy of continued improvement, innovation, design and customer excellence is what defines Anatolia.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Anatolia’s continued commitment to innovation across various facets of its business, from manufacturing and design to sustainability and digitalization, distinguishes it as a leader in the tile and stone industry. Anatolia strives to be an industry innovator, forging strong relationships with its global network of customers and partners and fostering creativity to develop an expansive range of cutting-edge products. Furthermore, a strong corporate culture that promotes innovation, collaboration and employee engagement with effective leadership at all levels, is critical to the company’s continued success.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

Best Managed is a prestigious award that recognizes the significant and ongoing contributions within Canada’s business landscape,” said Derrick Dempster, partner, Deloitte Private and co-leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies. “Companies such as Anatolia, who attain this high standard of excellence demonstrate consistent adaptability, versatility and strategic acuity. Year after year, they thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing market and should be proud of their growth.

www.anatolia.com



