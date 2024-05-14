NEW YORK, NY -- Every year during Coverings - the most important tile and stone exhibition in North America - Confindustria Ceramica (the Association of Italian Ceramics) unveils the recipient of the coveted North American Distributor Award - an annual award honoring an exemplary North American tile distributor. After careful deliberation, Thorntree was selected as this year’s recipient for its exceptional service and commitment to promoting Italian ceramics in the market. The award will be presented to the company during a special event taking place at the show in Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Since 1991, the Italian ceramics industry has honored dozens of tile distributors with the North American Distributor Award in recognition of its valued contributions to the market. After reviewing submissions from a distinguished supervisory committee made up of Italian ceramic tile manufacturers, Confindustria Ceramica chose Thorntree as this year’s winner for its competence and skill as an importer and distributor of Italian ceramic tile as well as its reputation and superior service to its customers. The award will be presented to Thorntree President Stuart Rae during a ceremony in Ceramics of Italy’s booth (#3855) in Hall B on Tuesday, April 23rd from 5:30 to 7:00pm.

Family owned and operated since its founding in 1980, Thorntree is a leading distributor that sources the finest natural stone and exquisite porcelains on the market. With two locations in Houston - a 4,000-square-foot office and showroom and a 3,500-square-foot design center - as well as a showroom in the Dallas Design District, the company is one of the leading suppliers of tile and stone in Texas. Ceramic tile accounts for a large portion of the company’s business - 60% of overall turnover in 2023 - with distinguished products from numerous Ceramics of Italy brands including Del Conca, Florim, Imola, Kronos, Piemme and Unicom Starker.