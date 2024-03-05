NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA -- The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) and Stone World will hold a California Stone Summit on Thursday, March 7, 2024 – hosted by Pacific Shore Stones at their North Hollywood location. The fabricator town hall event will have a special focus on recent Cal/OSHA silica regulations and their impact on California fabricators. To register, visit: https://associationdatabase.com/aws/MIA/login/login_or_create_account?follow_up_url=https%3A%2F%2Fassociationdatabase.com%2Faws%2FMIA%2Fregistration%2Fadd_registrations_prompt%3Fevent_id%3D80937%26tcs-token%3Dc5d672670ffda7c9af250c94151f65ab7cc8f66578ef1b7f03a4fc33f7a58f82