AUSTIN, TX -- The Rockheads Group (RHG), the countertop industry’s leading buying and best practices group, announced the addition of Eric Behrends to its executive team effective January 2, 2024. Behrends will utilize his business and industry experience that spans more than 20 years to help lead RHG into their next ever-evolving phase, as the group continues to leverage its combined buying power of more than $1.7 billion, best-in-class fabricator members and the industry’s most comprehensive benchmarking process.

Behrends has worked for countertop shops on the east coast for the last 10 years, excelling at multiple roles and learning from the inside how shops operate. His commitment to innovation, passion for technology and relentless pursuit of excellence are just a few of the traits that make him an invaluable addition to the team. His previous roles in the industry include Big Box sales manager, showroom sales manager and director of commercial & builder sales. Behrends will take a new approach to managing member/vendor engagement by leveraging travel to the members fabrication shops to get to know them, their staff and operations. When opportunities present themselves, he will share best practices, as well as connect them with the vendors that provide the corresponding solutions.

“Our ownership team has known Eric for 10 years, and when he reached out to us, it was an immediate no-brainer to add him to the team,” said Rich Katzmann, executive director of RHG. “In addition to his deep understanding of shop sales and operations, Eric also brings a love and understanding of how social media and communication can help the group.”

“When I first heard about this opportunity, I knew it was a perfect match,” said Behrends. “I'm so excited to hit the ground running. Having been brought into this business and mentored by Larry Crowley, one of the original founders of RHG, it is an honor to be given the opportunity to continue his legacy of innovation and excellence.”