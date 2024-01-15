The widely anticipated profiles and trims line from Laticrete is now hitting distributors and retailers nationwide, giving customers a new level of customization and design options for their projects. As the only manufacturer to coordinate their profiles and trims pieces to their most popular grout colors and caulks, designers, installers and homeowners now have the ability to create seamless looks across an entire installation.

“When we announced this product at the Coverings trade show last April, our goal was clear – give our customers a new, premium solution to help them take their design to the edge,” said Ben Lampi, product manager at Laticrete. “The reception has been incredible, and we’re excited for what’s to come as we continue to roll out more product options and more locations in 2024.”

Profiles & Trims are also the newest addition to the Laticrete® Anycolor™ program. Choose from a limitless number of colors and combinations to create one-of-a-kind looks with matching profiles, grouts, sealants and more. Match the color palettes from today’s leading paint manufacturers to create a seamless motif or design bold colors that stand out from the crowd. The only limit is one’s imagination.

“No one can match our ability to provide custom solutions,” added Lampi. “Combined with our industry leading tile and stone installation systems, customers can now select and build from a single source supplier – from the substrate up – while leveraging the industry’s most comprehensive warranty.”

With over 4,000 products to choose from, and available in five materials including stainless steel 304 and 316, aluminum, brass, and PVC, Laticrete Profiles & Trims are compatible with a wide variety of materials including tile, stone, wood, LVT, terrazzo and more.

For more information on LATICRETE Profiles and Trims, visit laticrete.com/profiles.