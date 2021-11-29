BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has partnered with Microban® International to upgrade select Stonetech® sealers and cleaners. Offering enhanced product protection to continuously inhibit the growth of stain- and odor-causing bacteria on surfaces, each of the following products in the Stonetech line now feature Microban Antimicrobial Technology: Stonetech BulletProof® Sealer, Stonetech Heavy Duty Sealer, Stonetech Quartz & Porcelain Tile Sealer and Stonetech Revitalizer® Cleaner & Protector.

“Following the heightened concerns about surface bacteria due to COVID-19, people are looking for smarter products that proactively address these concerns. As our world keeps evolving and learning to adjust to differing industry trends and requirements, it’s important for retailers and consumers to understand how the use of antimicrobial products are re-shaping the marketplace,” said Diane Phelan, Laticrete product manager. “By partnering with Microban to upgrade select Stonetech sealers and cleaners, Laticrete is able to build upon its high-performing products to prevent stains in addition to offering antimicrobial product protection.”

Stonetech BulletProof Sealer is a water-based penetrating sealer that provides maximum stain and antimicrobial product protection while preserving the natural look of the surface. This premium sealer offers the best protection on the most porous natural stone, tile, masonry and grout surfaces in interior and exterior applications. Stonetech BulletProof Sealer is a reliable professional-grade alternative to high VOC solvent-based sealers that is better for consumers and the environment and comes with a lifetime product satisfaction guarantee. The product is ideal for use on kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, backsplashes, walls, floors and more.

Stonetech Heavy Duty Sealer is also a water-based penetrating sealer that provides advanced stain and antimicrobial product protection while preserving the natural look of the surface. It protects against oil and water-based stains on natural stone, tile, masonry and grout in interior and exterior applications. The product is a safer option to high VOC solvent-based sealers and comes with a 25-year product satisfaction guarantee.

Stonetech Quartz & Porcelain Tile Sealer is designed to protect quartz, engineered stone and tile from stains and the continuous growth of stain- and odor-causing bacteria. The water-based sealer preserves the original look of the surface, is effective in interior and exterior applications and can also be used as a pre-grout sealer.

Stonetech Revitalizer Cleaner & Protector is a three-in-one formula that cleans, reseals and defends. It cleans everyday messes, reseals to reinforce stain protection and continuously defends against the growth of bacteria on stone and grout. This streak-free, daily cleaner contains a built-in sealer to extend sealer life and make surfaces easier to clean. Stonetech Revitalizer Cleaner & Protector keeps natural stone and grout looking as pristine and brilliant as the day it was installed. Its water-based, low VOC formula is great for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, backsplashes and more. The product is available in ready-to-use and concentrated formulas in citrus and cucumber scents.