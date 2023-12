As we wrap up 2023, let’s take a peek at the popular tile and quartz looks that are spilling over to the New Year. Hints of warm tones in surfaces resembling white marble, shades of tangerine/apricot and geometric patterns all are standouts. Saturated sapphire blues and emerald greens also remain favorites, as well as a metallic aesthetic. Here is a glimpse at some of the many collections currently available.