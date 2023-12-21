With the release of the Barbie movie in July, came a resurgence of the color pink. In fact, the term “Barbiecore” is used to describe the phenomenon. It is defined as “an aesthetic that embraces lively hues, lighthearted décor and an unapologetic confidence.”

While the shade – ranging from a light dusty rose to vibrant hot pink -- has certainly been around for years, it is possible the movie has influenced how it has resurfaced so strongly this fall.

From fashion to interior design – and even the arena in Verona, Italy – pink seems to be everywhere I go. While Mother Nature has been producing pink stone for centuries, it is apparent tile manufacturers have noticed the trending color. Pink has become a popular shade for all types of collections – ranging from mosaics to larger formats. Whether textured or polished, pink tiles are a “hot” commodity.

I attended Marmomac and Cersaie this fall and observed this popular color throughout the seemingly endless displays of stone and tile. In keeping with the trend, I thought it would be fun to assemble a roundup highlighting some of the products I saw at the exhibitions. You can find them here: PRODUCT GALLERY