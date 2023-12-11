Top

✕



From soft hints of light pink to more saturated hues of deep rose, this shade has stamped its mark on design this fall. While it is possible the release of the Barbie movie has influenced its resurgence, the color pink has certainly been around for a long time. In fact, Mother Earth produces a variety of natural stone in various shades of pink that are often found cladding shower walls or as walkway pavers, to name a few applications. Moreover, an array of fluctuating shades of pink tile in a diverse range of shapes and sizes are being used for floors and walls in both residential and commercial settings. Here is a sampling of the “Barbie” stone and tile collections we have witnessed this fall.