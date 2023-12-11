Image in modal.

From soft hints of light pink to more saturated hues of deep rose, this shade has stamped its mark on design this fall. While it is possible the release of the Barbie movie has influenced its resurgence, the color pink has certainly been around for a long time. In fact, Mother Earth produces a variety of natural stone in various shades of pink that are often found cladding shower walls or as walkway pavers, to name a few applications. Moreover, an array of fluctuating shades of pink tile in a diverse range of shapes and sizes are being used for floors and walls in both residential and commercial settings. Here is a sampling of the “Barbie” stone and tile collections we have witnessed this fall.

01 SW 1223 Product Gallery Pink Stone and Tile: Patagonia by Alaxa-Suparshva Group

Photo courtesy of Alaxa-Suparshva Group

02 SW 1223 Product Gallery Pink Stone and Tile: Cristallo Rosa "Wow" (Lux) by Antolini.

Photo courtesy of Antolini

03 SW 1223 Product Gallery Pink Stone and Tile: Ever Bloom Pink by Caliskanerler Madencilik.

Photo courtesy of Caliskanerler Madencilik

04 SW 1223 Product Gallery Pink Stone and Tile: Custom-made pink tile by Decocer

Photo courtesy of Decocer

05 SW 1223 Product Gallery Pink Stone and Tile: Pietre by Guardini

Photo courtesy of Guardini

06 SW 1223 Product Gallery Pink Stone and Tile: Nuances (Rose) by Italgraniti

Photo courtesy of Italgraniti

07 SW 1223 Product Gallery Pink Stone and Tile: Halo (Cherry) by REFIN

Photo courtesy of Refin

08 SW 1223 Product Gallery Pink Stone and Tile: Ville Lumière (Sacré Coeur) by Caroline Beaupère and New Ravenna

Photo courtesy of Caroline Beaupère and New Ravenna