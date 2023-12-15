With the launch of the new drill bits also comes the rebranding of the previous product line called Essential line. A new name, but with the same Epiroc quality guaranteed. The products are recommended for customers who want to optimize their cost per meter in less demanding rock conditions. Primarily designed for surface construction and quarrying applications, the products are a perfect match for drill rigs in this segment. Where the balance between drilling economy, less downtime, quality and reliability are in focus.

The new drill bits are compatible with Epiroc’s industry standard T-thread drill string. They can be use on the Epiroc Yellow line rods, and on other manufacturers’ rods using the same common thread type.

“With the new Epiroc Grey line bits, we have a fantastic opportunity to supply the surface construction segment with a product that will boost productivity, but also provide the lowest cost per meter”, says Johan Thenor, head of product marketing – Tophammer Grey Line Products, Epiroc.

The Epiroc Grey line drill string will be manufactured in four different locations, ensuring availability, and making it more accessible to customers around the world.

“By utilizing our global manufacturing footprint in the best way possible, we can ensure we produce closer to the market, but also secure product availability”, Thenor continues.

https://www.epiroc.com/en-uk/products/rock-drilling-tools/tophammer/epiroc-grey-line.