NEW YORK, NY -- Artist Elizabeth Sutton brings her signature good vibes and bold designs to the BDNY 2023 event as she and longtime brand partner TileBar officially launched their new Meta Collection at the Javits Center in November. Sutton presented at the TileBar booth #2811 throughout the design event to showcase the new glossy, chevron-inspired tile collection to hospitality industry executives, interior designers, architects, and tastemakers.

"I am thrilled to continue my partnership with Tilebar and to offer customers new and innovative ways to incorporate art into their homes through the use of tile," says TileBar featured artist Elizabeth Sutton.

TileBar has long been known for delivering style-driven, trend-setting tiles. The Elizabeth Sutton Collection was the company’s first-ever art-driven tile offering. The partners’ ongoing collection has already yielded five distinct tile collections – including the Arc, Art Geo, Wings, Timeless and new Meta Collections – with more to be announced in 2024. Their joint tile collections present an array of intricate patterns and hundreds of unique lay options. Consisting of marble, glass and other fine materials, these large format tiles make their mark on any space – whether commercial or residential. The newest of those collections, the Meta series, draws inspiration from stained glass and reenergizes the classic chevron pattern with bold textural and tonal variations in a glossy 17 by 17-inch glass tile format.

"With the 'Meta Collection,' we are proud to continue our collaboration with Elizabeth Sutton," said a TileBar spokesperson. "Elizabeth's innovative designs and artistic vision have consistently pushed boundaries and redefined the world of tile. We believe the 'Meta Collection' will inspire creativity and elevate spaces to new heights of sophistication."

Elizabeth Sutton's TileBar designs have garnered widespread acclaim and adoption in renowned hospitality venues, including Mario Carbone's Contessa Miami and the new Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, CA, and won “Best in Show” at the Architectural Digest Design Show and the HD Expo. In addition to her tilework and ongoing TileBar partnership, Sutton’s vast portfolio of fine art and pop-art-driven product designs also includes original artworks, prints, wallpaper, furniture, home décor and fashion accessories.

Only seven years since embarking on a new career, the self-taught artist and designer’s kaleidoscopic patterns have effectively gone viral. Sutton has gained international renown for her Manhattan Park Pool Club design, and her tiles, wallpapers, interior accents and artworks already adorn countless commercial and residential spaces, including: The Drake Hotel, Eden Rock St Barths, Rouge Room Las Vegas, One&Only Palmilla, Capital One, Pacaso and The Fairmont.

The 'Meta Collection' is now available for purchase on tilebar.com. To explore more of Elizabeth Sutton's diverse portfolio of fine art and design, visit her new West Chelsea gallery and studio at 550 West 29th Street, or visit www.elizabethsuttoncollection.com.