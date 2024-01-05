Elizabeth Sutton brings the artist’s signature good vibes and bold designs to New York City’s West Chelsea arts district this fall as she opened the doors of the new Elizabeth Sutton Collection pop-up art and design gallery at 550 West 29th Street. The spacious showroom showcases the prolific designer’s works spanning many mediums –including her iconic Elizabeth Sutton TileBar Collection – and the space will also serve as the artist’s active studio where Sutton will welcome visitors, take ongoing appointments and practice her craft.

Drawing inspiration from stained glass, the new Meta Collection reenergizes the classic chevron pattern with bold textural and tonal variations in a glossy 17 by 17-inch glass tile format. "I am thrilled to continue my partnership with TileBar and to offer my customers new and innovative ways to incorporate art into their homes through the use of tile," says Sutton. "With the 'Meta Collection,' we are proud to continue our collaboration with Elizabeth Sutton," said a spokesperson from TileBar. "Elizabeth's innovative designs and artistic vision have consistently pushed boundaries and redefined the world of tile. We believe the 'Meta Collection' will inspire creativity and elevate spaces to new heights of sophistication."­

The 'Meta Collection' is now available for purchase on tilebar.com. To explore more of Elizabeth Sutton's diverse portfolio of fine art and design, visit her new West Chelsea gallery and studio at 550 West 29th Street, or visit