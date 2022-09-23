TileBar announces the launch of its porcelain tile collection, Wilder, in partnership with design and visual merchandising firm, Trio, and its newly launched sister-brand, Bode & Well by Angela Harris.
The Wilder collection fuses art and nature through this series of tropical-themed tile murals.There are three distinct botanical designs in the Wilder collection. Each print depicts a different tropical wildflower, which is accented by cool tone color palettes that balance the lush floral motifs. The collection's durable porcelain body and matte finish create the look of a painted canvas installed in the spaces Wilder dwells.
"This second collection I've developed with TileBar is inspired by the beautiful wildflowers I discovered during my international travels," said Angela Harris, product designer, principal and CEO of Trio.
"These enchanting, untouched flowers are nature's work of art, and I wanted to pay tribute to them with mural-style tile installations."
The collection is available in 8" x 8" porcelain tiles that can be laid in a six-tile-wide by six-tile-tall pattern to construct a 48" x 48" overall mural. The mural can be repeated horizontally and vertically to expand the design and is suitable for commercial and residential projects in any application.
To learn more, visit tilebar.com.
