LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, has launched a new ceramic tile collection.

The new collection, Catch In Color™, is a glazed ceramic wall tile, available in nine glossy, vibrant colors and two sizes, 3 x 6 and 3 x12 inches. An extension of Emser’s popular Catch™ collection, these new colors offer endless design combinations and can be used in showers, commercial and residential walls, backsplashes and for a fireplace façade.

Emser Tile’s latest collections are available now. To view more of the collection, please visit www.emser.com.