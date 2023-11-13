Delicate and fresh, the Arabescato Venato White Marble Collection is an eye-catching backsplash and wall tile collection of marble mosaic tiles in stylish, geometric patterns. Warm whites, creams and hazy grays meld together seamlessly throughout these tiles for a soft and honed look. Create gorgeous accent walls, kitchen backsplashes, shower surrounds, countertops and more throughout the home and commercial spaces.

Color and sizes available: Arabescato Venato White 2-inch Hexagon, 1 x 2 Herringbone, Arabescato Venato White Argyle, Arabescato Venato White Cube, Arabescato Venato White Picket, Arabescato Venato White 2 x 6, Arabescato Venato White 4 x 12

View the entire collection at msisurfaces.com.