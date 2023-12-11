The Athena Gold Stone Collection, new from MSI Surfaces, offers the sought-after appeal of natural stone in a range of gorgeous neutral colors and modern shapes. These stunning tiles are warm and inviting and offer style and sophistication, elevating the look of interior rooms. Made from natural marble, Athena Gold mosaic tiles feature a honed finish for a smooth, consistent surface. The mosaic tiles have a mesh backing for ease of installation. Perfect for backsplashes, accent walls, shower surrounds, fireplace surrounds, and more applications in commercial and residential spaces. It’s never been easier to create your beautiful oasis with MSI’s Athena Gold Stone Collection.

Colors Available: Athena Gold Beveled 2x4, Athena Gold Geometrica, Athena Gold 4 x12, Athena Gold 2-inch Hexagon, Athena Gold Penny Round, Athena Gold Chevron.

View more of the collection at https://www.msisurfaces.com/.