CLARKSVILLE, TN -- Employing the latest technology in tile manufacturing, MILE®stone is now offering a portfolio of 48- x 48- and 48- x 110-inch sizes, in three of their most recent collections: JEM, launched in 2022, and the EcoStone and Farmhouse Living collections, launched at Coverings 2023. All 48- x 48- and 48- x 110-inch large-format sizes are produced at the Florim USA factory in Clarksville, TN.

The 48-x 110-inch large-format sizes in the JEM, EcoStone and Farmhouse Living collections are available in multiple, versatile colors and various finishes. And with the production of the carbon-neutral collection EcoStone, MILE®stone becomes the first manufacturer to offer a carbon neutral 48- x 110-inch large-format size.

“We will continue to add 48- x 110-inch large-format options to our collections to accommodate the growing market for gauged porcelain, and we are proud they are Made in the USA,” said Florim USA CEO Rodolfo Panisi.

To facilitate the introduction of these large-format sizes in the market, MILE®stone is offering handling, scoring/snapping and installation training at Florim USA’s Clarksville, TN, facility, in partnership with their distributors. They are also offering their customers, architects and designers tours of their factory to educate and provide an up-close-and-personal view of the technology used to produce these larger sizes.