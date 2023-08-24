This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
An oceanic range of blues, from rich cobalt to pale sky, cascades into violets that go from soft pearl gray to intense mulberry, with the two shades mixing in strong channels and rippling streams of color. Veins of bright red-gold and near-white add excitement to this extraordinary quartzite from Brazil, which is part of Artistic Tile's slab gallery.