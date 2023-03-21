The Italian ceramic industry is offering professionals and end consumers an online preview of the new Spring-Summer 2023 collections due to be showcased at Cersaie from September 25 to 29, 2023.

The latest Italian ceramic tile, sanitaryware and tableware collections from Confindustria Ceramica member companies can be viewed in the “Products Trends” section of the website www.ceramica.info. This online gallery offers the most comprehensive overview of the new products launched by the Italian ceramic industry, a highly innovative sector that caters for the latest design and lifestyle trends.

The Product Gallery showcases offerings from more than a hundred ceramic brands across three different product sectors and allows visitors to consult company data sheets and view the previous nine collections. Searches can be filtered by style, type, intended use, designers, sizes and certifications. Visitors can also request additional product information directly from the producers using a dedicated form.

The Gallery provides readily accessible information on all new Italian ceramic products including photos of individual products and mock-ups which can be shared on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The Gallery contains around 1,000 high-resolution images that can be viewed and freely downloaded by users and professionals from all over the world who are interested in keeping up to date with the latest trends in Italian ceramics. To maintain the international appeal of the gallery, all product information is available in four languages: Italian, English, French and German.

There is also a link to the Project Gallery on the website showcasing architecture projects that have made use of Italian ceramic products.