OBERLIN, OH --The 2022 CEU Awards were presented to participating members of the Natural Stone Institute’s CEU Program at StonExpo in Las Vegas on February 1, 2023.

Each year, the Natural Stone Institute recognizes both an organization and an individual certified speaker for presenting the most CEUs for that calendar year. It takes time and effort to coordinate these events for architects and designers, and the educational impact deserves recognition.

For 2022, the CEU Educator of the Year Award was presented to Stone Panels International LLC, a lightweight stone company located in Marble Falls, Texas. This is Stone Panels’ third consecutive win of this award. Stone Panels has presented 136 CEU courses to a total of 1,645 design professionals, up from 1,128 in 2021. One of their most popular CEUs is their own “Using Lightweight Stone for Architectural Facades: Manufacturing to Installation” CEU.

For the third consecutive year, Kayla Keenan from Stone Panels International LLC was the recipient of the CEU Speaker of the Year Award. Kayla presented 41 CEU courses to a total of 597 design professionals. Kayla used a mix of in person and virtual courses to present her CEUs. Kayla presented to nearly 200 more attendees in 2022 than she did in 2021.

Stone Panels Marketing Director Valorie Ormand stated: “Stone Panels International is honored to be the recipients of both the NSI CEU Educator and Speaker of the Year awards. Our innovative StoneLite® product pioneered the composite stone category and we strive to educate and expand the boundaries of what can be achieved with natural stone in a lightweight application.”

The Natural Stone Institute’s CEU program currently has 334 certified speakers internationally. For 2022, a total of 539 CEUs were presented to 7,022 design professionals. To learn more about the CEU program or to become a CEU speaker, visit naturalstoneinstitute.org/CEU.