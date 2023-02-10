CHICAGO, IL -- Registration will officially open for NeoCon on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The show, a leading platform and important event for the commercial interior design industry, is scheduled for June 12 to 14 at THE MART in Chicago, IL. It annually draws approximately 50,000 influential professionals, including manufacturers, dealers, architects, designers, facility managers, students, design organizations and c-suite executives. Attendees can expect to learn from provocative and timely educational programming, discover ground-breaking innovations and experience engaging installations. This year’s unifying theme, “Together We Design,” will be carried throughout the three days of the show as the community gathers to explore how we can collectively effect positive change through the built environment and our shared spaces.

“For more than five decades, NeoCon has been our industry’s launch pad for innovation and the best opportunity to unite and inspire the design community,” said Byron Morton, vice president and co-head of leasing at THE MART. “Building on the momentum from last year’s show, we expect a very strong NeoCon 2023.”

NeoCon 2023 will showcase the latest game changing products and services from more than 400 leading and emerging companies and feature a number of new initiatives aimed at adding freshness and vibrancy to the NeoCon experience. In addition to NeoCon’s roster of stellar keynote and CEU programming, this year’s edition will feature a new NeoCon Talks program series, a podcast studio featuring a series of “Live from NeoCon” podcasts, a special design-oriented ART on THE MART projection and the official launch of THE MART’s WorkLife Conference Center and expanded River Park, among other highlights. “Understanding the how and why people interact with the built world continues to change, making our jobs as designers more complex,” said Jennifer Kolstad, ASID, Assoc. AIA, global design & brand director at Ford Motor Company. “NeoCon is the ideal resource for me to gather industry insights that will continue to help me create environments at the forefront of design while incorporating our society’s evolving needs.”

Show registration is free for all attendees. Visit: https://neocon.com/register. Programming registration for keynotes, featured presentations, CEU sessions and workshops will open on April 3, 2023.