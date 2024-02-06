CHICAGO, IL -- Plans are taking shape for the 55th edition of NeoCon, the world’s leading platform for commercial space design – scheduled for June 10 to 12, 2024 at THE MART -- as show management announces a power-list of thought-provoking speakers, dynamic activations, best-in-class brands and the newest movers and shakers impacting the built environment. The three-day event offers unparalleled opportunities to connect, learn and experience the latest trends and innovations across verticals, from office to healthcare. Attendees, who hail from large enterprise companies to design professionals representing markets ranging from workplace, healthcare, hospitality, retail, real estate, education, public space and government can register starting February 6th for this industry-leading event to discover and source over 1 million square feet of game-changing commercial design solutions.

Building on the momentum leading up to the show, THE MART has reported brisk leasing activity throughout 2023 and into the first month of 2024, underscoring the building’s value as an important year-round destination and a source for design discovery. “We have completed 66 lease transactions for a total of 174,000 square feet,” said Byron Morton, vice president & co-head of leasing. “Notably, 45 of those transactions were within the contract industry -- 17 of them new showroom spaces, including Bulo, Nevins, Fomcore, Akkouo by Sedia Systems, Ergocentric and Nevins. This achievement sets the tone for a robust show this coming June.”

In addition to the rich roster of brands on display, this year’s conference program will serve as a global stage for the world’s top visionaries. Headlining NeoCon 2024 are three provocateurs who push the boundaries of their respective craft from architecture to art to fashion. Presented by IIDA, Gensler’s Global Entertainment Leader Bob Weis will kick off the show on Monday morning with a talk entitled “Leveraging the Power of Storytelling in Commercial Design.” Tuesday's keynote, presented by ASID and sponsored by Momentum Textiles & Wallcoverings, will feature British-Nigerian multi-disciplinary artist and designer, Yinka Ilori, in a discussion co-moderated by ASID CEO Khoi Vo and IIDA’s executive vice president/CEO, Cheryl Durst, entitled, “The Power of Affirmation: Yinka Ilori in conversation with Khoi Vo and Cheryl Durst.” Finally, two-time Academy Award-winning Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter will take the stage as Wednesday’s keynote speaker with her presentation, “Designing Afrofuturism: The Art of Storytelling through Costume Design,” presented by AIA Chicago.

In addition, the schedule will feature a dynamic series of featured presentations, interactive workshops and CEU seminars, as well as special activations across show floors, offering insights on trending topics affecting how we design, build and live. A new installation spotlighting emerging designers and curated by Jon Otis, Pratt Institute professor and principal & creative director of Object Agency (OIA), will showcase the perspectives of student designers, ensuring the future of design is both celebrated and nurtured. Fan favorites, including the coveted Best of NeoCon Awards, the NeoCon Podcast Studio and ART on THE MART are just a few of the interactive activities and immersive experiences in store for the show. Stay tuned for additional announcements in the coming weeks around the many exciting ways “Design Takes Shape” at NeoCon 2024.

Show registration is free for all attendees. To register, head here. Programming registration for keynotes, featured presentations, CEU seminars and workshops will open on April 3, 2024.