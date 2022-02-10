CHICAGO, IL -- With NeoCon just five months away, theMART is gearing up for a show full of design innovation and thought leadership. Centered around the theme “Design Makes a Statement," the 2022 edition will feature game-changing products and services from both leading companies and emerging talent and provide unparalleled access to the latest solutions in commercial design. Registration is now open for the event’s diverse attendee base which includes leaders from across the commercial design, architecture, facility management and real estate industries with specialties that include healthcare, office, education, hospitality, to name a few.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the industry back this June,” comments Byron Morton, vice president of sales and leasing at NeoCon. “From powerful keynotes, on-site and virtual programs and CEU-accredited talks, to product launches and special activations, NeoCon 2022 is set to ‘make a statement.’”

“We have many new products to share for the work from anywhere in the world and are excited to welcome clients to our NeoCon showrooms in 2022,” comments Franco Bianchi, president and CEO, Haworth. “Our NeoCon spaces allow the design community and clients to experience our products and show how our innovations for inspirational workplaces come to life."

“NeoCon is, and always has been, North America’s most important launch event for the contract furniture market,” comments Daniel Stromborg, a senior associate design director at Gensler Los Angeles who recently collaborated with NeoCon exhibitor Arper on the Mixu Collection. “There is nowhere else designers and architects can go to experience, see, touch and understand the latest trends in commercial design and I am looking forward to what 2022 has in store.”

Programming this year will be a combination of on-site and virtual activations, featuring keynotes, special programs and CEU-accredited talks from leaders within the workplace, technology, healthcare, education and broader design spheres. The Best of NeoCon Awards will also be returning for its 31st season, offering a chance for exhibitors to submit their brightest product innovations from the past year and be reviewed on-site by a distinguished jury of designers and industry specialists.

Registration for NeoCon is now open and will be free for all to attend. Programming registration will open in April. To register, head here. To read the latest From the Community blogs, and learn more about the show itself, head to neocon.com.