LAS VEGAS, NV -- Registration for The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/ Marmomac | TileExpo 2023 opens this September. The exhibition returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from January 31 to February 2 2023, with education beginning on January 30th. Whether traveling to Las Vegas for in-person networking and product sourcing or connecting to the event virtually at the hybrid TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition 2023, the industry will discover more exhibitors, the return of highly anticipated exhibitors, new education formats and programming, new show features and much more. The full experience is being planned now for flooring, stone and tile professionals to experience at TISE 2023.