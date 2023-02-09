LAS VEGAS, NV – LPI, a manufacturer of digital templating equipment, was recognized in the Best of StonExpo awards for its technology. An awards ceremony was held during the exhibition, which took place from January 31 to February 2, 2023 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Specifically, LPI was awarded for its LT3Raptor product.

"It's an honor to be awarded Best of Technology at StonExpo/TISE for our new software platform LT3Raptor,” said Dan Peter, marketing director, LPI. “Our brilliant team behind and in front of the scenes have worked tirelessly to make LT3Raptor a success, as well as our valued customers who have provided tremendous feedback to make it even better. LT3Raptor is the catalyst for continuous innovations by LPI that will help fabricators throughout their entire process, so get onboard now!"