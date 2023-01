NeoCon is seeking presentations for programming at the 2023 show, which will take place June 12-14, 2023, at The Mart in Chicago.

This year, programming will be offered in three unique formats: Online CEUs, Onsite CEUs, and Onsite Workshops. Complete your submission by January 31 for your presentation to be considered for inclusion in NeoCon 2023 Programming. Selected presentations will be notified the week of March 13.



