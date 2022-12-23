Drew and Jonathan Scott, hosts and executive producers of HGTV’s Property Brothers: Forever Home and Celebrity IOU, will appear at NKBA’s State of the Industry (SOI) keynote on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, during KBIS in Las Vegas. NKBA CEO Bill Darcy will interview the Scott Brothers and then moderate a live question and answer session with the audience.

“I’m very excited to have Drew and Jonathan join me at the State of the Industry," Darcy said. "Their appearance builds on the direction of SOI that we started last year with Google’s Ginny Clarke, bringing in high-profile leaders to share their perspective on the challenges that impact kitchen and bath. This year, it will be interesting to get Drew and Jonathan’s take on residential builds and remodeling in 2023, and what they see happening in the long term.”

The discussion with the Scott brothers will focus on the future of residential, getting their insights on where the real estate and remodeling markets are headed in 2023 and beyond. During the last several years, Darcy has successfully expanded NKBA’s research to include important data on real estate and building trends.

“Drew and I have been investing in real estate since we were 18 — we’ve seen this industry through every cycle and trend,” said Jonathan Scott. “With our shows, we also get to hear first-hand what families want most for their homes, and helping them achieve those goals is what we love most about what we do.”

“Over the past decade, we have built, rebuilt, renovated, redesigned and reimagined hundreds of spaces for our homeowners," added Drew Scott. "We get to work with the best builders, trades people and designers around, and together, we’re educating people on making the best and most informed decisions they can for their families.”