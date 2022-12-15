On December 8th, Implenia Switzerland (leader), Implenia France, NGE, Itinera and Rizzani De Eccher began the excavation work for the entrance of the Lyon-Turino tunnel.

The preparation and installation work started in December 2021 are now finished. Excavating now begins. 794 jet-grouting columns were created, a luthetian wall equipped with two layers of prop and 12,550 meters of anchorage blocks was built to allow the beginning of the excavation in soft ground, under a tunnel roof. 290,000 tons of materials were excavated to clear the tympanum area (approximately 600,000m3 for the project overall).

A site looking to the future

The construction of both the consortium and the project management offices had strict environmental, economic and social specifications. In addition, the consortium is currently building three acoustic buildings, whose technical specifications will reduce noise and dust pollution for the residents. Commissioning is scheduled for the first trimester of 2023.

Excavation begins French side of the tunnel trance

Last week was the first dig and laying of the first arch. The excavation began the week following the Santa-Barba benediction, a very symbolic and moving moment for the team working on the project. Out of the total length of the two tubes, i.e. 5.678 km of tunnel, 1,018 meters will be built under a tunnel roof and more than 1,000 arches will be installed. In a few days, the consortium is due to start excavating the second tube.