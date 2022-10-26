HERNDON, VA – Contractors, producers and designers collected top honors at the 2022 Hardscape North America Awards Ceremony on October 20th at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Each year, the HNA Awards recognize remarkable residential and commercial hardscape projects including walkways patios, pool decks, outdoor living spaces and kitchens, and driveways as well as commercial plazas and streets. Hardscape crews received recognition from industry experts for excellence in project design, quality, compatibility and construction.

The number of entries received from across North America continues to grow. In 2022, a record 204 projects were submitted across 18 hardscape categories, including concrete paver, clay brick, segmental retaining walls, porcelain, natural stone, vintage installation, outdoor living features and a combination of hardscape products.

“The HNA Awards grow year-over-year and honorees continue to demonstrate dedication to their craft," said Bob Thomas, ICPI-NCMA president and CEO. "Projects recognized display creativity, attention to detail and design, and collaboration between contractors, designers and producers to install sustainable and resilient projects.”