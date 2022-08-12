Nowadays, in most aspects of our lives, there is a digital component where we continually are implementing updates. Whether it is on our smartphone, computer or online services we use, technology is constantly changing and improving.

This digital transformation is also evident with Stone World, and its sister publications, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design and TILE. As you know, we have transitioned to fully digital publications. In addition to our websites, eNewsletters and eBlasts, we now have eMagazines too. This has allowed us to bring our pages to life, with videos and podcasts. I believe it helps in connecting everyone in the industry more. For example, this month’s Inside the Shop is a video interview with Sandya Dandamudi of GI Stone, who was Stone World’s 2020 Fabricator of the Year. I sat down with her to speak about recent changes to her shop that have assisted with more shop efficiency.

I know that we aren’t the only ones benefitting from technology more. So many manufacturers are making demonstration videos to help promote their products. Viewing videos such as these is the next best thing, if you can’t see the product in person.

So, what will be next in the digital age? Time will only tell. But in the meantime, we will continue to experiment with interactive ways to provide the most up-to-date content, including industry news and highlights, to our followers. We hope you are enjoying it so far.