This June and July, Shaw Industries is hosting 20 blood drives at many of its plants in Northwest Georgia to help save lives, according to Blood Assurance, a nonprofit, full-service regional blood headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

During a similar initiative with the business last summer, Blood Assurance collected nearly 700 units of blood. After processing, the blood is distributed to various hospitals in communities where Shaw has operations.

“With schools being out and people traveling, the summer months are often the toughest for blood banks,” said to Brian McDaniel, regional operations director for Blood Assurance. “Shaw and its employees have really stepped up to make sure we have an adequate supply during these trying times.”

Shaw has been hosting blood drives with Blood Assurance since 2009, but the summer initiative started in 2021 in response to the low blood supply caused by COVID-19.

“Our associates are passionate about creating a better future for their communities, which is why they proudly donate to Blood Assurance,” said Jennifer Dean, senior manager of health services at Shaw. “Blood Assurance has saved countless lives—the lives of our associates, our neighbors and friends. We’re proud to work alongside Blood Assurance to keep saving lives and promoting the health and well-being of the Northwest Georgia community.”

As a token of appreciation, each Shaw employee who donates this summer receives a commemorative T-shirt.

“We are extremely grateful,” McDaniel said. “We hope others will look at what Shaw has done, inspiring them to save more lives in our communities.”

To learn more, visit bloodassurance.org/host-blood-drive.