MILAN, ITALY – During Milan Design Week 2022, Marazzi will have the doors of its showroom open from June 7th to 11th for visitors to preview the latest ceramic and porcelain products, as well as its new antibacterial large-format slabs. The showroom is located in the Durini Design District at via Borgogna 2.

Additionally, Marazzi will showcase the potential of The Top collection at Eurocucina, with its Puro Marazzi Antibacterial technology -- making porcelain surfaces an even safer solution

for food preparation surfaces. Eurocucina will be held at Fiera Milano from June 7

to 12

.