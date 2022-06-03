DALTON, GA -- World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced two new key executive leadership positions at CFI. Chris McKee was appointed president, and Dave Garden was appointed to the newly created position of executive director of education, both effective May 16.

In his new role, McKee will assume the overall leadership and strategic direction of CFI, working closely with the WFCA and the CFI Advisory Board to carry out its mission and create a vision for future growth and positive impact of CFI on the flooring industry.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Chris joining CFI in this critical role,” said Scott Humphrey, WFCA CEO. “After a comprehensive national search that evaluated many excellent candidates, it was clear that Chris possessed the perfect intersection of leadership skills and experience, combined with a unique understanding of installation. With Chris at the helm and working alongside our capable staff and dedicated members, CFI is well-positioned to grow its impact and further its critical mission."

McKee is a longtime executive in the flooring industry and brings extensive executive leadership, business development, and strategic expertise to CFI. Before joining CFI, McKee served as contract vice president business development at CCA Global Partners. He led the creation of their Installation Services platform and accelerated revenue by expanding its presence in new geographies and channels. Prior to that, he served as vice-president of business development for Interior Logic Group, Inc; chief executive officer and co-founder of National Installation Solutions, Inc., general manager of installation services for The Home Depot, and executive vice president of Beaulieu of America's Home Center Division. McKee has also served on the board of directors for QEP, Indiana Limestone Company, Foss Floors and Foss Manufacturing.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen to lead this amazing organization,” McKee said. “Everything I have done in my career until now has led me to this unique opportunity to make an impact in the floor covering industry. I look forward to working with the staff, Advisory Board, WFCA, partners, and members to build on the rich legacy of CFI.”

As executive director of education, Garden will oversee all education programs at CFI, including developing curriculum through multiple channels and building and managing a nationwide network of instructors.

Garden joined CFI as a senior certifier in 2008. He is a CFI Certified Master II Installer, a member of the CFI Certification Team, and the current CFI chairman of the advisory council. Most recently, Garden was president of installation services, LLC in Troy, Michigan, a family-owned installation business that, since 1988, has grown from a small flooring services company with a single location to one of the largest flooring installation companies in the Midwest, boasting seven warehouses throughout the Great Lakes area.

“We are thrilled to have Dave join CFI as its first executive director of education,” said Humphrey. "This new position underscores our commitment to deliver quality training nationwide to elevate the professionalism of the trade. Dave has dedicated his career to furthering the installation trade and brings professional expertise, values-alignment, and a collaborative and deliberate management style that delivers results.”

“I started working with CFI over twenty years ago to make a difference in our community and the floor covering community as a whole,” said Garden. “It is an honor now to be named executive director of training, and I am extremely excited to get started.”