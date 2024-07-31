DALTON, GA -- The Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) and the Floor Covering Installation Contractors Association (FCICA) are excited to announce their continued partnership for the second annual joint convention and trade show, themed "Elevate: Take Your Career to the Next Level." Scheduled for October 1 to October 3, 2024, at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, FL, this premier event merges the strengths of two industry leaders, offering unparalleled opportunities for professional growth through educational seminars, networking and cutting-edge product showcases.

Building on the success of last year's event, which saw participation from installers, contractors, and over 50 exhibitors, the 2024 convention aims to surpass expectations. Attendees can look forward to transformative learning experiences through insightful sessions and hands-on workshops. Steve Abernathy, executive director of CFI and COO of the World Floor Covering Association, states, "Everything here is about individuals learning and connecting with others—it's really about building the individual."

Attendees will engage in sessions that provide practical strategies and spark innovative ideas. One attendee from last year remarked, "Attending last year's convention was a game-changer for my career." The trade show floor will showcase the latest products and tools from leading suppliers, offering attendees the chance to interact directly and gain practical insights. This hands-on experience ensures participants have the knowledge and resources to excel in their roles and meet industry challenges head-on. Beyond learning, the convention fosters high-energy networking opportunities for professionals to exchange ideas and forge partnerships.

Exhibitors Include:

Platinum Sponsors:

• Shaw / Totalworx

• Mohawk / Performance Accessories

Keynote Speaker Sponsors:

• MAPEI Corporation

• Sika Corporation

Other Exhibitors:

• Advance Adhesive Technologies

• Ardex Americas

• Beno J Gundlach Company

• Bostik

• Crain Cutter Company

• Crossville

• Divergent Adhesives

• FCEF

• Federated Insurance

• Fortress Stabilization / Crack Stitch

• Go Carerra

• Hank's Specialties / www.FloorToolStore.com

• HMTX Commercial / Teknoflor

• i-4F Patents & Technologies

• IUPAT

• Laticrete

• MAXXON

• Milliken & Company

• Novalis Innovative Flooring

• Orcon

• ProKnee Corporation

• PROFLEX Products, Inc.

• Protect-All Flooring

• QEP

• Quantify North America

• Roberts

• Schönox, HPS North America Inc.

• Sunbelt Rentals Flooring Solutions

• STAUFUSA Adhesives

•Tarkett

•Taylor Tools

• TEC / H.B. Fuller

• Titebond

• TRAXX Corporation

• The Matworks LLC

• Uzin Utz

• Versatrim

• Wagner Meters

• WFCA

• Wolff Tools

Abernathy emphasizes the long-term benefits of attending, noting that it enhances professional visibility and credibility among industry peers. The collaboration between CFI and FCICA brings flooring installers and commercial contractors together, emphasizing unity and industry growth. Unlike larger events, this convention offers a personal atmosphere conducive to meaningful interactions and focused discussions. CJ Church, FCICA executive director, shared that “We're thrilled to reunite our two groups for another convention, packed with outstanding educational sessions and exceptional industry networking opportunities.”

Networking lies at the heart of this event, providing invaluable opportunities to forge new connections, exchange ideas, and collaborate with peers and mentors. The convention’s vibrant atmosphere fosters a spirit of innovation and camaraderie among attendees.

Key Highlights Include:

Tuesday, October 1st: The convention kicks off with an optional golf tournament at the Rosen Shingle Creek Golf Club, followed by registration and a silent auction. In the afternoon, attendees can also participate in an optional tour and educational sessions by CFI, concluding with a welcome reception in the evening.

Wednesday, October 2nd: The day starts with breakfast, registration, and a silent auction. Events include a keynote address, industry update sessions, various educational sessions, product demonstrations and networking breaks. Attendees can explore the trade show and enjoy a reception dinner in the evening.

Thursday, October 3rd: The final day starts with breakfast and registration, followed by a closing industry panel discussion. The schedule includes educational sessions, product demonstrations, and networking breaks. The event concludes with an awards lunch and an evening reception dinner filled with entertainment and celebration.

Sponsorship Information:

Mohawk and Totalworx are proud platinum sponsors, with MAPEI Corporation sponsoring the opening keynote speaker and Sika Corporation sponsoring the closing speaker (is this now called closing session?). Golf sponsors include TRAXX, who is supporting four par-three hole-in-one competitions with a top prize of $25,000; Federated Insurance, backing the longest drive; and Synergy Flooring, sponsoring the closest to the pin challenge. Hole sponsors are MAXXON, Novalis and Titebond. Their dedication underscores the importance of this convention in advancing the flooring installation industry.

Special Giveaway:

TISE/ SURFACES will be offering a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to The International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas, January 28 to 30, 2025. This exciting prize includes airfare, hotel accommodations, seminars and expo access. Stop by their booth to register for your chance to win!

Registration is now open to both members and nonmembers. Attendees can choose from full-event or single-day passes. Take advantage of discounted room rates at Rosen Shingle Creek, which are available for a limited time with a secured room block. For more details on registration, accommodation, sponsorship opportunities, exhibitor information and the event schedule, please visit the official convention website at www.fcica.com/cfi-fcica-2024-annual-convention.