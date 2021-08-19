After almost eight highly successful years with the company, Marco Ludwig has decided to step down from his position of President and CEO at Schluter Systems North America to take on new challenges in his career. Marco will continue in his current role and support the transition until October 1st.

Company owners, Udo Schlüter and Marc Schlüter, are working in close collaboration with the Schluter Systems North America Management Team to implement a leadership model that will support the long-term vision and the next stage of development for the company. “As we look to the future, we see a new phase in the company’s growth that will be supported by a unified effort throughout the global group of Schluter companies,” said Udo and Marc.

Marco Ludwig’s many achievements have strengthened Schluter Systems’ position in the market and prepared the company for continued future growth. During his tenure, the company increased its sales and support staff nearly fourfold, launched several new product lines to expand its portfolio of innovative solutions, opened a state-of-the-art office and distribution center in Texas, and firmly established Schluter Systems’ leadership in the industry.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead Schluter Systems North America during a highly successful period in its history,” says Marco. “I’m extremely grateful to my colleagues, our customers, and our industry partners – the confidence, support and strong relationships that we have developed over the years mean the world to me.”

The Schlüter family, along with the entire team at Schluter Systems North America, thank Marco Ludwig for his outstanding service. “We are very appreciative of Marco’s hard work and dedication to our company over the last eight years,” said the Schlüters. “He has played an integral role in the company's growth and we wish him much success in all his future endeavours”.