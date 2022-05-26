Cosentino has now officially re-opened its Manhattan City Center, which has been revamped and renovated in keeping with the brand’s new, next-gen showroom experience. The third of its kind in North America, this latest location follows the successful launch of Cosentino’s new showroom model in Chicago and Atlanta late last year.

The reimagined City Center boldly bucks the traditional showroom model as we know it -- conceptualized to offer a holistic, comprehensive experience to serve both New York’s design community and design enthusiasts alike. Every touch point of the 4,000 square-foot space is designed to streamline and inspire the design process. Key innovations include an all-encompassing Atelier, or design workshop, where guests can mix and match Cosentino products with a selection of globally and locally sourced textiles, tile, cabinetry samples and fixtures; an augmented reality design space, full to-scale digital slab displays showcasing hi-definition imagery of the brand's expansive offering, and more.

“Bringing our new City Center Concept to the A&D Building – an industry cornerstone beloved by both New York’s architects, designers, as well as design enthusiasts is an incredibly proud moment,” Cosentino says. “While the past two years have been a catalyst for so many advancements in the digital space, there are certain elements of our industry that will always demand in-person connection and the ability to touch and feel. We’re confident the City Center’s blend of high-test technology and highly tactile elements offers the very best of both, and we’re eager to further elevate how we connect and serve those in Manhattan and beyond.”

On the heels of back-to-back successful 2021 launches in Chicago and Atlanta, Cosentino has plans to expand the new City Center concept to Washington, D.C. this fall, and globally with new locations in Tokyo, Singapore, Stockholm, Paris, and Mallorca.