QUEBEC CITY, CANADA-- Polycor Inc., the largest quarrier of natural stone in the world, announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Evans Limestone, a storied quarrier and producer of Indiana limestone for architectural applications. “The acquisition of Evans Limestone continues our history of strategic growth. This acquisition expands Polycor’s access to the highest quality natural stone products while also expanding our geographic footprint,” said Patrick Perus, CEO of Polycor Inc. “This is truly another exciting time for us as we continue our commitments to providing leadership in the industry and to providing premier products to our customers. We are very excited to welcome the Evans Limestone products and stone experts into the Polycor family.” Evans Limestone has a deep history with Indiana limestone. Its roots in the industry date back three generations. Over the years, Evans Limestone has built an impressive institutional knowledge. That expertise has produced the highest quality products for smaller to highprofile architectural applications. “Across generations of time in this industry, we have developed a reputation for hard work and exceptional products,” said Stephen Evans, president of Evans Limestone. “We are very pleased to be joining the Polycor family. Polycor’s vision and values are directly in line with Evans Limestone’s, and we look forward to bringing our history and expertise to the world’s leading natural stone quarrier. Together, we will continue to do great things for our customers and for our employees.