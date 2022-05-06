Material Bank, the world’s largest marketplace for architectural, design, and construction materials, announced it has secured $175 million in Series D funding led by Brookfield’s technology investment arm Brookfield Growth, with participation from additional strategic partners Fifth Wall, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and RXR. This significant raise brings the company’s total funding to more than $325 million.

Material Bank intends to leverage the new capital and strategic partnership with Brookfield to foster deeper relationships within the real estate and construction industries to benefit its growing list of brand partners. It will support the company’s expanding global footprint, power strategic acquisitions, and allow for further investments in innovative solutions for the multi-billion dollar architecture, design, and construction industries.

With $700 billion in assets under management and over $250 billion of that in the real estate market, Brookfield owns, operates, and develops iconic properties in the world’s most dynamic markets. The company’s diverse portfolio spans everything from office, retail, multifamily, and logistics to hospitality, residential, triple net lease, and student housing assets on five continents.

"As one of the largest developers in the world, Brookfield is a proponent of standardizing the sampling and specification process to build beautiful spaces in a sustainable and efficient manner," said Josh Raffaelli, managing partner, Brookfield. "We recognize Material Bank’s unique ability to facilitate this at scale and are excited to partner with the team in transforming our industry.”

