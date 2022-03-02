CUPACLAD recently announced Andrew Emery as its new key accounts manager in the US. Emery has over 20 years of business management experience and has been awarded Distribution Manager of the year with his former company. In his new role, Emery will be supporting CUPACLAD’s distribution partners by working on best practices, onsite installation and product training with distributor employees and day-to-day operations between the distributor and manufacturer.

"I'm excited to be working with CUPACLAD®," exclaimed Emery. "It's a company that has been very successful in many parts of the world for a noteworthy time but has only been in America for a few years. I’ll have plenty of support material showcasing not only the beauty of CUPACLAD®," 100% natural slate systems, but also that showcase the extensive performance benefits the product offers... and the ease of installation it offers to contractors."

CUPACLAD® brings to market a natural slate, ventilated rainscreen cladding system that is sustainable, efficient and versatile. CUPACLAD’s natural slate comes from the quarries of its parent company, Cupa Pizarras, the world's leader in natural slate.