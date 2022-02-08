The start of a New Year usually comes with New Year’s resolutions. People are often motivated to make a positive change in their lives, such as lose weight, exercise more, get better organized, etc. Along those lines, we at Stone World continue to strategize about new ideas to continue to engage our readers. With the transition to our new digital platform in the past year, it has been fun to try new ways to present our editorial content, such as video demonstrations of machinery, tooling and other products; podcasts; and video interviews and slide shows.

In this eMagazine, we have included a page that shares Instagram posts from some industry members. I thoroughly enjoyed searching for some of the latest work fabricators were proudly showing or the excitement of the installation of a new piece of equipment. Social media platforms have become an important component of business these days. They are not only a way to stay connected with peers, but offer an avenue for business owners to share their work and market their products and services. If you have a post you would like to share with us, don’t hesitate to reach out and contact me at richinellij@bnpmedia.com. Stay tuned for more new editorial additions not only in our eMagazine, but also at: www.stoneworld.com.