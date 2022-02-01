From three-dimensional geometric patterns to muted honed surfaces or sleek polished finishes, texture is all the rage these days when it comes to tile product lines. Mix and match to create the perfect – and unique -- style for any design application. As you flip through this edition of Contemporary Stone & Tile Design, you will discover many examples of the latest tile collections with textured finishes and enticing patterns. There are some fantastic options to consider for your next design.

Also featured in this eMagazine is a Q&A with Beverly Hills designer Christopher Grubb. I first covered Christopher’s work many years ago, when I began my career here. It gives me great pleasure to be able to still work with Christopher and share his beautiful designs with our readers. Check out what he has to say in the feature “Luxury Cooking.”

As we begin the New Year, I wish everyone success in their new endeavors. I hope you continue to tune in to what we have to share on Contemporary Stone & Tile Design’s website, eNewsletter and social media platforms. And more importantly, if you have a project or product you would like to share, please don’t hesitate to let me know.