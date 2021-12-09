Tile of Spain, the association representing over 100 Spanish tile manufacturers, announces the winners of the 20th annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design.

The panel of judges, led by renowned architect Carlos Ferrater founder of the Office of Architecture in Barcelona (OAB), consorted on November 17th, 2021, to evaluate the projects submitted into this year’s awards and select a winner in each category. Judging alongside Ferrater was Fermín Vazques, director of b720; Jamie Sanahuja, director of Sanahuja & Partners; Alicia Fernándes, interior designer at Alicia Fernández Interiorismo; José Ma Marzo, director of tectónica­; and Ángel Pitarch, president of the Colegio Territorial de Arquitectos de Castellón (CTAC).



Architecture Winner

Valencia Construction Sector Employment Foundation Headquarters

MRM Architects' Studio

The new headquarters of the Valencia Construction Sector Employment Foundation is set in an industrial district in Valencia, Spain. In keeping with the region's physical and cultural backdrop, a decision was taken to use ceramic tiles for the construction of the employment center as this material is one of the Valencia’s flagship manufacturing products. The jury praised the use of large-format tiles as a quintessential feature of the building’s facade. They also highlighted the use of a single surface material, applied as an exterior cladding to support the sustainability and hygiene throughout the facilities interior and exterior environments.

Architecture Special Mention

Malaga University's Faculty of Psychology and Speech Therapy

Llps Architects' Studio

Interior Design Winner

Living in a Coderch

Estudio Vilablanch

“Living in Coderch” was a full renovation of an apartment in the emblematic Banco Urquijo building nestled in Barcelona, Spain. During the restoration of the flat, Estudio Vilablanch recaptured the essence of José Antonio Coderch's architecture and contemporary style.

Here, the jury celebrated the interior design scheme that enhanced the spirit of Coderch's unique aesthetic. The judging panel also noted the exceptional choice of materials and meticulous care with which the design plan was executed.

Interior Design Special Mentions

"JM55" by BURR

“Cal Garrofa” by Julia Tarnawski & Albert Guerra

Final Degree Project

Castilla La MaRcha -- A Resort for Motivated Spain

"Castilla La MaRcha" by Gonzalo López Elorriaga (Madrid School of Architecture) is a new-wave resort blueprint, devised to revitalize the rural Spanish neighborhood of Peralvillo. The design plan focuses on rejuvenating the vacant town with the leisure and entertainment typically found in highly populated cities.

The jury found Gonzalo López Elorriaga’s proposal to use traditional tiles in a modern and unorthodox setting, ground-breaking. The resort’s design concept focuses on taking guests on a journey through Spain’s past, present and future with the help of strategically placed and thoughtfully designed ceramic installations.

Final Degree Special Mentions

A civic centre and temporary accommodation in La Asunción former factory by Mariona Dalmau Benavent (La Salle School of Architecture)

Hortus Conclusus by Teresa Clara Martínez López (Madrid School of Architecture)