With the change of season comes a new look for many homes. The arrival of autumn brings a wardrobe change for many – switching from lightweight summer clothes to sweaters, long pants and coats. Similarly, knitted or woolen textiles, carpets, curtains and, of course, the color palette that reflects this season of the year also take center stage at home. At the heart of a living space is the kitchen. No matter what the style, there is a tile collection to match the desired aesthetic for the room. Here are a few tips Spanish tile manufacturer Dune suggests to follow when redecorating a kitchen.





1. Open your kitchen to the living room

Open kitchens broke into the design landscape with force. What many saw as a mistake, people looking for functionality above all took it as a great opportunity to turn kitchens into infinite spaces. Kitchens that flow into the living room are already a classic in most modern homes.

If you still have the kitchen as an independent room, take the next step: remodel your kitchen with style by pulling the partitions and expanding the space. As an alternative, a glass enclosure with an industrial finish can eliminate the wall that connects the kitchen with the rest of the house and provide an open feeling.

Also, if you choose to open the kitchen to the living room, you can use the placement of the tiles to differentiate different areas within the same space. In this sense, clad the kitchen wall where the stove area is located with a small-sized tile. Mosaics can also be used to create visual details on the walls.





2. Flood the kitchen with earthy colors

Adding touches of color to a room, based on seasonal tones, is a great option to redecorate your kitchen with style. The palette of fall 2021 goes from camel, beige and ocher, to yellow and green. Moreover, the latest trends also point to lilac and metallic sparkles.

Another way to use color to redecorate a kitchen is to change the curtains, the door handles or a painting on the main wall. In this way, you will be able to give a new appearance to this part of the house.

However, if you want to make a radical change, there is nothing better than deciding to replace the kitchen floor or wall tiles and adapt it to the autumn trends. In this sense, at Dune, we work with the PVD technique to give our tiles a different appearance. With this decorative technique, we cover the pieces with a metallic layer that enhances any characteristic of the surface it covers: gloss, details, relief, irregularities and nuances. Thanks to this work, the PVD decorative effects are achieved with which the brightness is enhanced and interesting games of light and shadow are created.





3. Create a fall atmosphere with natural textures

This fall, the time has come to choose natural materials and textures to decorate your kitchen. For example, we recommend you go for tablecloths and kitchen towels made with organic cotton and natural fibers. In addition, if you have a roller blind or curtain in your kitchen, it is time to change it and choose a piece of organic fabric -- something more durable and easy to wash.

At Dune, we also bet on natural textures. We have the Stripes series, within the Shapes collection. These pieces emulate textile finishes on tiles, and among them, linen stands out. Thanks to the tiles in this range, you can redecorate your kitchen with style, creating a neutral and natural environment.





4. Connect with the environment

Creating your own green space within your kitchen is possible. Something as easy as placing an indoor plant, such as Kentia or Banana, is the key to turning this room in the house into a perfect space. You can also redecorate your kitchen this fall with wildflowers and aromatic plants that add a touch of color.

However, if you want to go further and turn your kitchen into a space that recreates the essence of the environment, the Botanic Warm model, from the Chicago series, is a complete biophilic inspiration for your kitchen. The tile prints recreate plant species and are combined with geometric figures to give your kitchen a fresh new look.





5. Choose marble for a chic touch

Finally, if you want to redecorate your kitchen with style, this autumn you should not forget about marble. This natural material brings elegance and exclusivity to any room in the house. You can choose accessories such as tableware or kitchen accessories to introduce the marble into the design.

It is worth mentioning that at Dune we make floor and wall tiles that perfectly combine the aesthetic qualities of marble with the functional features that a kitchen requires. For this reason, we design pieces, in different formats, that have marble-look finishes and, for this fall, the Baikal, Theia and Caronte series stand out.

From Dune, we invite you to take a look at our online catalog to discover all our variety of tiles, which can lead to endless design possibilities.



